Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) ( NYSE : HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2017 results.

First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 416-849-1847 or 1-866-530-1554

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay