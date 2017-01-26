Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) ( NYSE : HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2016 results.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 416-849-1847 or 1-866-530-1554

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2016 results on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay