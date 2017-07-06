Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) ( NYSE : HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2017 results.

Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Friday, August 4, 2017 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 416-849-1847 or 1-866-530-1554

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2017 results on Thursday, August 3, 2017 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay