Hudson Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE:HUD)(OTCQX:HUDRF) ("Hudson") announces that, at the request of the Company, its former auditor, BDO Canada LLP ("BDO"), has resigned as auditor effective January 25, 2017 and Davidson & CO LLP ("Davidson") has been appointed as the successor auditor effective the same day. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on Sedar, together with letters from BDO and Davidson, each confirming that it is in agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between BDO and the Company.

