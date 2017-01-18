Hudson Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) -

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("Hudson") (TSX VENTURE:HUD)(OTCQX:HUDRF) announces that it will be seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete a non-brokered private placement of 23 Million units ("Units") of the Company. The Units will be priced at $0.35 per Unit for total proceeds to the Company of $8,050,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one fully paid and non-assessable common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of a transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company from the date of the issue until expiry 36 months after such date at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share. Hudson reserves the right to issue an over-allotment of up to 8.5 million Units for additional proceeds of $2,975,000. A finder's fee may be paid to arm's-length parties on this private placement.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the equity portion of the project financing package being arranged by the Company for its' White Mountain Anorthosite Project and for general corporate purposes. Total project costs are estimated at $40.0 million with the debt component comprising a mix of senior and subordinated notes totaling US$22.5 million. Once completed, Hudson anticipates it will have sufficient capital to complete the project, cover reclamation costs and have sufficient working capital to operate the business.

Hudson also announces that following the Company's annual compensation review which includes the granting of options, the board of directors has approved the granting of a total of 2,260,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company, as per the terms of the stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.38 per share and have a term of five years, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

