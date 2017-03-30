Hudson Appoints Mr. Jerry Janik as Senior Advisor for the Paints and Coatings Business

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("Hudson") (TSX VENTURE:HUD) (OTCQX:HUDRF) is pleased to announce that Jerry Janik has been appointed as Senior Advisor for Hudson's Paints and Coatings Business.

Mr. Janik has extensive knowledge in the design, operation, management, and optimization of industrial minerals facilities with a focus on paints and specialized mineral applications. Jerry began his industrial mineral career at the Nephton Nepheline Syenite operation in Ontario, which produces a product similar to Hudson's GreenSpar45 product. Jerry was manager of the operation during a period of major capital expansion. As well, he was a key member of the design team responsible for the grinding and classifier circuit used to produce a very fine grade product.

Jerry has diplomas in geology and mineral processing from Sir Sandford Fleming College School of Natural Resources in Lindsay, Ontario.

"We are very pleased that Jerry is joining our development and operations team," commented James Tuer, Hudson's president. "Jerry's first hand knowledge and technical experience in the production of industrial mineral products sold into the glass, paints and coatings industries, will compliment and enhance Hudson's technical team. With nearly three decades of innovative operational experience in industrial minerals production, Jerry will bring to Hudson a distinct advantage as we enter and expand into these specialized markets."

Concurrent with this announcement, Hudson has agreed to grant 80,000 options to Mr. Janik as per the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.65 per share and have a term of five years, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Tuer, President

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding ongoing and upcoming exploration work and expected geology, geological formations and structures. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.