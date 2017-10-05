Huge step for animals as Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act passes through Senate Committee

Bill S-214, supported by Humane Society International and Animal Alliance of Canada, will go back to Senate Chamber for Third Reading

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - In a key step forward in animal protection, the Senate Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology last night unanimously voted in favour of S-214, the Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act. The proposed legislation will now move to debate and a final vote in the Canadian Senate. If the bill passes this stage, it will proceed to the House of Commons. Senators amended the bill in committee to include a phase-in period to allow industry time to comply with the legislation.

Troy Seidle, HSI's senior director of research and toxicology, issued the following statement:

"Cosmetic testing on animals is an outdated, needless practice with no place in a modern and progressive society. It is for that reason that 37 countries - including the world's largest cosmetics markets - have taken action to ban or restrict their trade in cosmetics tested on animals. Yet here in Canada, it remains perfectly legal for cosmetic chemicals to be dripped into rabbits' eyes and spread on their delicate skin, all for the sake of a new lipstick and skin cream. We are calling on the Canadian Senate to pass S-214 and for the House of Commons to move quickly to adopt this lifesaving legislation."

"Animal Alliance and HSI commissioned a poll which showed that 81 percent of Canadians support a national ban on cosmetic animal testing," said Liz White, director, Animal Alliance of Canada. "Today's decision was an important step forward in respecting Canadian opinion and bringing our industry standards into line with those of other developed nations."

#BeCrueltyFree is the largest campaign in history to end cosmetics animal testing, with branches in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Taiwan and the United States. #BeCrueltyFree Canada is a partnership between Humane Society International and the Animal Alliance of Canada - online at becrueltyfree.ca

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the Web at www.hsicanada.ca