HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced its partnership with The Sourcing Institute to produce pre-conference workshops and Sourcing Lab breakout sessions at this year's Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, Nov. 28 - 30, 2017, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Among the industry heavyweights leading the pre-conference events and breakout sessions is the legendary Shally Steckerl, globally recognized as one of the founders of the talent sourcing discipline and a leader in sourcing, recruitment research and recruitment marketing.

Steckerl. who is president of the Sourcing Institute Foundation, builds enterprise recruiting engines for Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Google, Coca-Cola, Cisco, and Motorola, helping them efficiently discover difficult-to-find talent. He is the author of the industry textbook The Talent Sourcing and Recruitment Handbook, and has been one of the top 20 most connected people on LinkedIn since 2004.

"This year's conference, organized by the same people behind the world-famous HR Technology Conference and Exposition®, combines the power of two events -- the Recruiting Trends Conference and the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference -- which attract hundreds of professionals to explore the art and the science of talent acquisition," said Andrew McIlvaine, program chair of the conference. "Our partnership with The Sourcing Institute and the addition of industry legend Shally Steckerl to our speaker roster makes this the must-attend conference for anyone hungry to re-energize their recruiting and sourcing practices."

A departure from the academic presentations common at other conferences, The Sourcing Institute's pre-conference workshops and Sourcing Lab breakout sessions are gritty, hands-on experiences designed to show, not tell, attendees the latest tools, techniques and guerilla tactics to find the most sought-after talent in any industry -- talent that, in many cases, can't be found via regular channels.

Pre-conference workshops, which will take place on the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 28, include:

Workshop 1: Tools and Pipelines: Use to Source, and Why They're the Best

Steckerl will teach attendees how to become a "super sourcer" by mastering tools like RSS, Google Chrome and Extensions, Evernote, IFTTT, Appointment Setting, Rapportive, DIY Macro Recording, and Social Media Automation, and using special search-engine techniques and social media to go beyond basic keywords to get better results, fully utilize natural language search, use explicit and implicit search, and source diverse talent.

Workshop 2: The Everyday Essentials for Recruiters and Sourcers

Industry vets Ronnie Bratcher and Bob Collins will teach participants how to follow a 12-step framework for sourcing to empower recruiters to go from the lowest-hanging fruit to the most challenging "purple squirrel." Attendees will gain an understanding the difference between sources for people who talk about themselves online versus those who are talked about by others, discover people based on natural language patterns, utilize everyday phrases to accurately pinpoint talent that would not otherwise be searchable and identify key individuals like thought leaders or famous, popular, prominent or otherwise notable people in a target field or industry.

Sourcing Lab breakout sessions, which will be held during the event in a special Wi-Fi-equipped room at the center of the conference, include topics such as The New Rules of Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: How to Find People and Get Them to Reply; MacGyver Sourcing -- Hacks That Will Blow Your Mind (Not Your Budget); Sourcing Strategies for Alternative Search Engines; Back to Basics: Core Tools for Your Sourcing Toolbox; and Off the Hook Phone Sourcing Lab.

Registration for the Recruiting Trends and Talent Tech Conference is now open.

