10 Companies Selected for Introducing New Products Representing Excellence and Innovation in the HR Vendor Community

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced the winners of the Top HR Products Awards. The annual award competition is designed to uncover the best new HR products. The winners will be recognized prior the Wednesday opening session at the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®.

Each year, the editors of Human Resource Executive® perform an extensive evaluation of the Top HR Products submissions. They also include as a part of the decision-making process input from a panel of outside experts and analysts. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise. After considering many strong submissions, the judges selected the following 10 solutions as the Top HR Products of 2017:

Compass

ADP, Roseland, N.J.

Compass is comprised of two 360-degree feedback assessments for leaders and teams, coupled with a personalized coaching service delivered via the web. After participants undergo their assessments, Compass provides insights tailored to the assessment results and an eight-week coaching curriculum that includes automated email delivery of personalized content. The program integrates the principles of behavioral economics, adult learning theory and "the psychology of coaching" into the questions and coaching that's delivered to the participants. Clients have access to benchmarks that allow them to compare their leadership talent to their own best teams as well as teams from other high-performing organizations.

www.adp.com

BetterWorks Continuous Performance Management

BetterWorks, Redwood City, Calif.

This cloud-based system, which integrates with core HRIS platforms, helps managers conduct more accurate performance reviews. It tracks employee goals and enables supervisors to document conversations or periodic check-ins with staff. Managers are provided with quarterly coaching questions, such as, "What are specific examples of instances where this employee was highly effective?" or "How can I support my employee in achieving expected behaviors?" Employees, meanwhile, can enter detailed information about their assigned tasks or projects, receive reminders about deadline dates and post feedback about co-workers they're collaborating with on joint projects. Managers can log into the system at any time to monitor an employee's growth while employees can review their own progress.

www.betterworks.com

ClearID/ClearContact

ClearStar Inc., Alpharetta, Ga.

ClearID is an identification-card and facial-recognition app and ClearContact is an industry-first electronic qualified labor address book. Together, they are designed to make it easy for employers to verify and manage a "casual"/on-demand labor force. Users can quickly verify the identity of a laborer by taking a photo of his or face and checking his or her government-issued photo ID; it then validates the ID and matches the candidate to it, returning actionable results in an average of five minutes. Through ClearContact, users are able to organize their casual labor force by location or position, schedule them for work and track the progress and results of any ClearID screen or other background-screening services.

www.clearstar.net

I-9 Audit and Remediation Solution

Equifax Workforce Solutions, St. Louis

I-9 Audit and Remediation automates the inspection of historical I-9s to help identify potential issues. Employers can use the tool to quantify risk and prioritize corrections. It's designed to assist both employers and employees in making electronic corrections while providing a more comprehensive audit trail to help manage Form I-9 compliance. Employers can use it to find answers to frequently asked questions and get tips on I-9 compliance through the connected I-9 Management Knowledgebase. It offers both web and mobile access.

www.equifax.com/business/manage-my-workforce

Narrative Intelligence

Glint, Redwood City, Calif.

Narrative Intelligence combines modern organizational-development science with machine learning and interactive visualizations to tell an organization's story through the eyes of employees. Powered by Glint's AI-for-HR technology, the solution synthesizes open-ended feedback across the entire employee lifecycle -- including engagement surveys and pulses, "always-on" feedback channels, onboarding feedback, exit interviews and 180 assessments -- with the intent of exposing ongoing issues an organization is facing and, in turn, guiding leaders and managers in taking the best course of action. NI can be purchased as a part of Glint's people success platform or as a stand-alone tool.

www.glintinc.com

RiseSmart Insight

RiseSmart, San Jose, Calif.

RiseSmart Insight provides HR professionals and leaders with a complete system of record for real-time outplacement performance tracking and analysis. With RiseSmart Insight, companies track and analyze outplacement performance and view the status of transitioning employees in real time. They can manage the post-employee experience. And they can also track how past employees feel about the company through an Alumni Sentiment Analysis, a post-exit survey that sheds light on how past employees perceive their former employer. All this is intended to help the employer manage its brand, reduce the risk of litigation and simply do right by those who have contributed to the organization in the past.

www.risesmart.com

Shaker Standard-Edition Virtual Job Tryout

Shaker, Cleveland, Ohio

Standard-Edition Virtual Job Tryout is exactly what its name says it is: A hands-on way for employers to determine if job candidates are qualified for the work before they are offered a position. In other words, the tool aims to answer the question: Can the person actually do the job? In the past, large employers could benefit from Shaker's virtual job tryout offering, but now, as a "standard-edition" offering, employers can utilize the solution, with little or no customization, for a broad spectrum of positions. It offers a ready-to-use, interactive pre-employment assessment that takes advantage of years of job-performance predictive data.

www.shakercg.com

SmashFly Analytics

SmashFly Technologies, Concord, Mass.

SmashFly Analytics captures data from its Enterprise Recruitment Marketing Platform and aims to make it easy to identify where the talent pipeline is healthy and where it can be improved. Insights are derived from an uncommonly wide array of applicant and candidate experience data, some of which can be unique to the client organization. Other, standard data is benchmarked, with the intent of providing a relative gauge on recruiting effectiveness. Such insights are designed to help organizations better allocate recruiting investments to those sources, locations or events that have proven to deliver quality candidates. Similarly, the tool is designed to identify bottlenecks and effective practices in the candidate-to-hire funnel.

www.smashfly.com

Textio

Textio, Seattle

Textio is an augmented writing platform that "X-rays" job posts and evaluates the language contained within, predicting who will respond based on the hiring outcomes of millions of real job posts. The platform's predictive engine analyzes how the job posting will perform and provides ways to improve the document as the user creates it. For example, Textio uses colors to highlight words that impact the effectiveness of job posts. Green highlights are positive phrases, while orange highlights represent phrases that are more likely to turn applicants away. When the user's cursor hovers over highlighted phrases, Textio also offers alternative wording that its predictive analytics have determined is more likely to perform better. Every post written in application is assigned a Textio score, from 0 to 100, and Textio auto-saves documents in a library that enables others within the organization to see how the highest-performing job posts are crafted. The platform also provides graphs that allow users to see how their organization's hiring is improving in comparison to their competition.

www.textio.com

Visier Talent Acquisition

Visier, Vancouver, Canada

Visier Talent Acquisition connects ATS data with talent management, core HR and other workforce data. This candidate and employee life-cycle approach is designed to help leaders quickly answer talent-acquisition questions with unprecedented confidence, questions such as "What's the quality of our hires over the period?" "How long will it likely take to fill a certain role?" "Which recruiting sources, programs and decisions have shown to deliver the best candidates, and at what cost?" By putting this information together in one place, the goal is to make it easier to track diversity and ensure fairness and equity at every stage of the hiring funnel. It's also possible to isolate the factors that increase and decrease candidates' propensity to withdraw their applications or not accept offers. All this and more can be enabled by the solution's ability to aggregate, visualize and distribute insights to decision-makers when they need it.

www.visier.com

"HR technology vendors are committed to addressing the complex and dynamically evolving needs of the HR profession," said David Shadovitz, editor of Human Resource Executive® magazine. "We had a record number of submissions, making it difficult to select just 10. The winning companies represent the best of what HR technology can do, and we congratulate them for introducing innovative, impactful and transformative solutions."

About Human Resource Executive®

Human Resource Executive® magazine was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, the magazine provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of human resource innovators. Stories cover all areas of human resource management, including talent management, benefits, healthcare training and development, HR information systems, relocation, retirement planning, and employment law. For more information, visit www.hreonline.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends -- Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Pre-Conference Event, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, the HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services -- a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.