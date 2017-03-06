Human Resource Professionals at the UCLA Extension Woodland Hills Center Meet for Updates on California Labor Law and Recruitment

Expert panel to cover Strategic HR, Talent/Culture and H1 B Visas Issues

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - On March 21st, the UCLA Extension Woodland Hills Center opens its doors for a special workshop on Advanced Topics in Human Resources: Perspectives on Regulation, Strategic HR, Recruitment/Talent & Culture, and H1B Visas for HR Directors who seek updates on California labor law and current practices in human resources management. This is a free event.

The workshop is led by Louis C. Klein, Partner, Foley & Mansfield, and presents a panel of experts including Karen Boublis, Chair, PIHRA Woodland Hills, Allison-Clair Acker, Of Counsel, Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP, Christa Kassouny, Regional VP, TMP Worldwide, and Dana Mayhew, TDC Consults.

"Human resource management is dynamic and constantly changing," said Ing Phansavath, Program Director, Business, Management & Legal Programs at UCLA Extension. "It is important for HR practitioners to stay current and fully understand the updates -- some driven by changes in law and regulations, and some driven by overall trends -- in California and their respective industries."

Recently, UCLA Extension's Human Resources Certificate was awarded a 3rd place win out of 100 nominees and recognized at the Leadership Excellence and Development (LEAD) conference, an event hosted by HR.com. Registration is open for the free Advanced HR Workshop on March 21 at the Woodland Hills Center.

The new Woodland Hills location is a part of UCLA Extension's plan to broaden its reach, increasing access to those adults interested in continuing their education, improving or gaining a skill, or advancing their current career. Additionally, look for a community Open House on Saturday, March 11 from 10am-1pm.

The UCLA Extension Woodland Hills Center is located at 21650 Oxnard (Warner Center Tower III - AIG Bldg), Suite 200, Woodland Hills 91367.

Spring quarter begins on April 3 and the Woodland Hills Campus offers 75 daytime and evening classes, including courses in Human Resources Management. Enrollment is open now with course discounts up to 15 percent. For more information, go to uclaextension.edu/wh.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132186/Images/mw1baig8he4clc18k0cpo2nsfqj2-ab759ae55fffb2d0bdec10221359be6e.jpg