Human Touch will showcase their new Novo XT massage chair and iJoy Foot massager, alongside several other best-selling products

LONG BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Human Touch®, the U.S. market leader of innovative massage chairs, Perfect Chair Recliners, and other wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that they will be sharing two new wellness solutions at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, March 18-21. This marks the second year that Human Touch will be exhibiting at the show, and the sold out event is expected to draw more than 62,000 attendees from over 125 countries. Human Touch will be exhibiting in Booth L12759 with two new wellness solutions, as well as several of their best-selling products.

Featured products on display in the Human Touch booth will include:

The NEW Novo XT massage chair, which increases oxygen-rich blood to tired, sore muscles in order to restore a natural sense of well-being. The Novo XT's distinctive unibody design follows a unique 3D L-track that massages the entire back, from the top of the shoulders all the way down to the glutes, and its space-saving design requires only 2" of wall clearance in order to pivot seamlessly from the upright to the reclined position.



The Novo XT also features full-body stretch, Bluetooth speakers, lumbar heat, cloud touch acupressure, zero-gravity massage and an extending foot-and-calf massager. With 34 auto wellness programs and an easy-to-use LCD controller, the Novo XT massage chair is endorsed by the World Federation of Chiropractic as an optimal way to improve spinal health and relieve overall stress. Novo XT upholstery options include Black, Red, Gray, Cream, or Brown SofHyde. The Novo XT will also be displayed in the New Product Showcase onsite at the show.

The NEW iJoy Foot massager incorporates a life-like foot massage that delivers the very latest in massage technology. The patented robotic mechanism uses powerful under-foot rollers and two auto-massage program options to rejuvenate tired feet, forcing blood away from the feet and toward the core of the body to improve circulation. This portable, easy-to-use foot massager incorporates reflexology, a popular holistic and complementary therapy that benefits and improves general health as well as relieving stress and pain in other parts of the body. The iJoy Foot will also be displayed in the New Product Showcase onsite at the show.

The iJoy Foot massager pairs perfectly with any color of the iJoy Active 2.0 massage chair, making this compact option a great way to experience a full-body massage. The iJoy Active 2.0 uses FlexGlide® orbital massage to replicate the techniques used by massage professionals to relax and recharge your body. It offers three intelligently designed, invigorating auto-massage programs, as well as three massage technique options. An accessible strap provides easy recline, and the tethered remote control ensures that your perfect massage is close at hand. The iJoy Active 2.0 features a compact, sleek design and is available in Espresso or Bone SofHyde upholstery.

The Reflex4 Foot and Calf massager uses patented Figure-Eight® Technology to circulate blood from the feet toward the core of the body, allowing fresh nutrients to re-enter the calves and feet for greater healing and soothing comfort. It features adjustable tilt and a CirQlation® massage that delivers the very latest in three-dimensional, robotic technology. An on-board control console allows you to select from two auto-massage programs, and adjustable tilt enables you to find the perfect angle for optimized comfort.

The Reflex6 Premium Foot and Calf massager offers a relaxing and soothing massage, sure to elevate your state of comfort. In addition to many of the same features of the Reflex4 Foot and Calf massager, the Reflex6 offers patented Warm Air® Technology and foot vibration settings to further relax the calves and feet for a penetrating massage. Removable and washable Easy Sleeves® also allow you to simply unzip the sleeve inserts and throw them into the wash for a refreshing massage experience, every time.

"We're excited to introduce our newest massage solutions at this year's International Home and Housewares Show," said Peter Theran, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Human Touch. "In addition to some of our most popular existing products, we will be debuting our most advanced massage chair yet -- the Novo XT. This revolutionary wellness solution is different than anything else on the market, both in unique aesthetics and in cutting-edge technology. It will be showcased in our booth alongside our new iJoy Foot massager, which offers a portable and convenient massage solution that can be used in any home or office location."

About Human Touch

Human Touch is the leading provider of high-quality, innovative lifestyle products, massage chairs, and experiences that have been delivering indispensable, life-changing benefits to an ever-growing number of consumers for more than 35 years. Human Touch has been making people feel better by developing state-of-the-art massage products containing patented massage systems that replicate the hands and techniques used by massage professionals, thereby helping to reduce pain and stress caused by today's hectic lifestyle. Products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com.

