Human Touch to share their expanded zero-gravity recliner collection and more at the 2017 Spring High Point Market

LONG BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Human Touch®, the U.S. market leader of innovative massage chairs, Perfect Chair® Recliners, and other wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that they will be sharing several new products at the 2017 Spring High Point Market on April 22nd-26th. This must-see event is the largest furnishings industry trade show in the world, and brings in more than 75,000 people to their semi-annual events.

The Human Touch showroom will be located in suite 300 on the 3rd Floor of the Furniture Plaza, where they will be showcasing their new ZeroG® 3.0 massage chair. This new addition to their zero-gravity recliner collection provides a remarkable full-body massage using a Smart 3D FlexGlide® massage engine to simulate the expert techniques of massage professionals. Additional features of the ZeroG 3.0 massage chair include adjustable intensity 3D massage, a single-touch Go To Zero® button for easy neutral-posture seating, four targeted muscle benefit massage techniques, and a fully-encompassing and extendable foot and calf massager with under-foot rollers.

Additional products to be shown in the Human Touch showroom include:

The NEW Novo XT massage chair, which increases oxygen-rich blood to tired, sore muscles in order to restore a natural sense of well-being. The Novo XT's distinctive unibody design follows a unique L-track that massages the entire back, from the top of the shoulders all the way down to the glutes, and its space-saving design requires only 2" of wall clearance in order to pivot seamlessly from the upright to the reclined position.



The Novo XT also features full-body stretch, Bluetooth speakers, lumbar heat, cloud touch acupressure, zero-gravity massage and an extending foot-and-calf massager. With 34 auto wellness programs and an easy-to-use LCD controller, the Novo XT massage chair is endorsed by the World Federation of Chiropractic as an optimal way to improve spinal health and relieve overall stress. Novo XT upholstery options include Black, Red, Gray, Cream, or Brown SofHyde.

Three of Human Touch's bestselling Perfect Chair recliners will be presented in the showroom, including the Omni-Motion Classic (PC-610), Omni-Motion Silhouette (PC-600), and Classic Manual Plus (PC-420). Each of these Perfect Chair options feature extended armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and are fully customizable with premium leather, top-grain leather, and SofHyde upholstery options, as well as a variety of solid wood-based finishes. Additional upgrades of Memory Foam PLUS and Jade Heat offer enhanced comfort and health benefits, and the many accessory options allow the chair to be customize to the user's preference.



Inspired by NASA, each Perfect Chair places the body into a doctor-recommended, neutral-gravity position -- with the feet above the heart -- to alleviate pain and stress from the neck and vertebrae, which is caused by earth's gravitational pull on the body. This provides improved relaxation, reduced stress and better sleep quality, among other important benefits. It is this advanced design that earned the Perfect Chair Omni-Motion Classic (PC-610) a nomination for the prestigious 2016 Pinnacle Awards, which celebrate the form and function, innovation, consumer benefit, and the retailer/manufacturer benefits of today's most influential furniture designs. It was also the recipient of a 2016 Design Journal Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX), the largest and most prestigious awards program for the architectural and design industry.

"We're really looking forward to the Spring High Point Market," said Peter Theran, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Human Touch. "Our ever-expanding line of zero-gravity recliners is always a crowd favorite, and we can't wait to share our new ZeroG 3.0 massage chair with visitors to our showroom. We're also thrilled to return with our Novo XT, which was a huge success at the Fall show. Attendees have come to expect that our showroom is the best place to find wellness solutions that not only make people feel better, but enhance the style of any room décor. This year they will continue to find just that."

About Human Touch

Human Touch is the leading provider of high-quality, innovative lifestyle products, massage chairs, and experiences that have been delivering indispensable, life-changing benefits to an ever-growing number of consumers for more than 35 years. Human Touch has been making people feel better by developing state-of-the-art massage products containing patented massage systems that replicate the hands and techniques used by massage professionals, thereby helping to reduce pain and stress caused by today's hectic lifestyle. Products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com.

