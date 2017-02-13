Novo XT Officially Launches as the Most Advanced Massage Chair on the Market

LONG BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Human Touch®, the U.S. market leader of innovative massage chairs, Perfect Chair Recliners, and other wellness solutions, is pleased to introduce the newest addition to their Ascent Series collection, the Human Touch Novo XT massage chair. The Novo XT is designed to bookend your daily routine with relaxation and rejuvenation, and increases oxygen-rich blood to sore muscles to restore a natural sense of well-being. Using a sleek, innovative L-Track Unibody design, the Novo XT covers 60% more of the back than traditional massage chairs, providing relief from the neck and shoulders all the way to the glutes.

Additional features of the Novo XT include:

34 Auto-Wellness Programs , including 3 Deep Tissue Massage programs, which are designed to provide therapeutic relaxation and recovery.

, including 3 Deep Tissue Massage programs, which are designed to provide therapeutic relaxation and recovery. An Extending Foot and Calf Massager with under foot rollers for optimized reflexology, and adjustable intensity for calves and feet, which automatically adjusts for a variety of user heights.

with under foot rollers for optimized reflexology, and adjustable intensity for calves and feet, which automatically adjusts for a variety of user heights. Using Human Touch Warm Air Technology®, Lumbar Heat continuously flows to target the lower back, gently soothing tight muscles and relieving pain.

continuously flows to target the lower back, gently soothing tight muscles and relieving pain. Flex 3D Massage Technology mimics the hands of a professional masseuse, extending into the muscles for a therapeutic massage that you can adjust to the pressure of your liking.

mimics the hands of a professional masseuse, extending into the muscles for a therapeutic massage that you can adjust to the pressure of your liking. Cloud Touch Acupressure uses strategically-placed air cells to apply pressure to key healing points and manipulate the body to stretch the muscles.

uses strategically-placed air cells to apply pressure to key healing points and manipulate the body to stretch the muscles. Zero-Gravity Massage can be enabled with just the touch of a button, moving the body into an optimized neutral-posture position for a more soothing and refreshing massage experience.

can be enabled with just the touch of a button, moving the body into an optimized neutral-posture position for a more soothing and refreshing massage experience. The expansive "bend and stretch" functionality of the Full Body Stretch provides unprecedented leg and spine relief, enabling a more rapid full-body recovery.

provides unprecedented leg and spine relief, enabling a more rapid full-body recovery. The Space-Saving Design of the Novo XT requires only 2" of wall clearance in order to pivot seamlessly from the upright to the reclined position.

of the Novo XT requires only 2" of wall clearance in order to pivot seamlessly from the upright to the reclined position. Built-In Bluetooth Speakers allow the user to immerse themselves in soothing music while enjoying a relaxing massage, connecting any phone or music device to the built-in speaker via Bluetooth.

allow the user to immerse themselves in soothing music while enjoying a relaxing massage, connecting any phone or music device to the built-in speaker via Bluetooth. The LCD Remote Control allows users to easily manage the Novo XT's full suite of programs and features on the crystal-clear LCD screen.

"The first thing that people tend to notice about the Novo XT is that it doesn't look like any other chair on the market," said Peter Theran, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Human Touch. "Once they sit down and experience it for themselves, they also discover that it performs better than any massage chair. A wide range of people love the Novo XT because it's not only an excellent way to find relief from daily aches and pains, but it also serves as a therapeutic tool to enhances their athletic and even professional performance."

The Novo XT is available in Black, Red, Gray, Cream, and Brown, and sells for a retail price of $8,999.

About Human Touch

Human Touch is the leading provider of high-quality, innovative lifestyle products, massage chairs, and experiences that have been delivering indispensable, life-changing benefits to an ever-growing number of consumers for more than 35 years. Human Touch has been making people feel better by developing state-of-the-art massage products containing patented massage systems that replicate the hands and techniques used by massage professionals, thereby helping to reduce pain and stress caused by today's hectic lifestyle. Products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130006/Images/NOVO_brown_1200x1200-a8f1f99df567bc0595c0ca5820b8013a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130006/Images/NOVO-XT_CloudTouch_1200x1200-d86ac74e195e8a71a8abf94ff465d5b9.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130006/Images/NOVO-XT_BlueTooth_1200x1200-9a48ce102d54925083ad37702f1ca527.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130006/Images/NOVO-XT_Full-bodyStretch_1200x1200-5de723f6b5b8ac8b85e893c8388e222a.jpg