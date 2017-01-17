New Website Communicates Brand Messaging and Helps to Guide Customers through their Journey of Education, Selection, and Purchase of Human Touch Products

LONG BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Human Touch®, the U.S. market leader of innovative massage chairs, Perfect Chair® Recliners, and other wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new and enhanced website, designed to improve the overall customer experience and connect users to the world of Human Touch products, innovations, and brand vision.

One of the key functions of the new website is to help guide Human Touch customers through the end-to-end process of understanding, experiencing, and selecting the best possible wellness solution to suit their unique needs. The entire website has been optimized for use on mobile phones and tablets, giving customers an enhanced experience no matter where they are. The Help Me Choose tool allows customers to determine which chair will best serve their individual requirements and preferences. The new Compare Models feature allows customers to compare chairs side-by-side so that they can select the chair that has the features and specifications that they prefer. The Store Locator allows customers to find the closest Human Touch Authorized Dealer location where they can experience Human Touch products firsthand.

"Our new website allows customers to engage with our products on an extremely personalized level, guiding them to a solution that will fit them perfectly," said David Wood, CEO, Human Touch. "Our wellness products feature the most advanced technology in the industry, and our new user-friendly website tools take the guesswork out of selecting which product will best suit each individual customer's needs and allow them to feel their best."

The new site provides customers with access to valuable wellness education resources from Human Touch's esteemed Wellness Council members on how to live better through regular massage, relaxation, proper posture, and other healthy lifestyle practices. Wellness Council members include Chiropractors, doctors of naturopathy and Eastern medicine, and experts on precision biometrics. The new site also offers information on Human Touch design and technology, as well as insight into the benefits of massage and neutral posture position sitting.

Key new site features include:

Interactive and intuitive product pages, with features that allow customers to easily select a variety of customized wellness solution options. These redesigned product pages give insight into product features, warranty descriptions, educational videos, interactive product callouts, brochures and manuals, specifications, and customization choices.

A centralized Current Promotions page, which allows customers to navigate through promotional product pricing and financing specials.

Learn and Experience sections that educate customers on the Benefits of Massage and zero-gravity Neutral Posture positioning. They can also learn more about the Human Touch Wellness Council, and watch educational videos created by council members. In the Experience section, customers can read real-life testimonials, and also find current and upcoming Costco Roadshow Demonstrations where they can try out Human Touch products for themselves.

A Help Me Choose chair selector tool that allows customers to find their perfect chair based on a series of qualifying questions ranging from space available to massage intensity desired.

A completely redesigned Human Touch blog with improved navigation and design.

About Human Touch

Human Touch is the leading provider of high-quality, innovative lifestyle products, massage chairs, and experiences that have been delivering indispensable, life-changing benefits to an ever-growing number of consumers for more than 35 years. Human Touch has been making people feel better by developing state-of-the-art massage products containing patented massage systems that replicate the hands and techniques used by massage professionals, thereby helping to reduce pain and stress caused by today's hectic lifestyle. Products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com.

