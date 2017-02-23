Hundreds Attend Model Grand Opening at Wynstone at Barrington

TRI Pointe Homes Announces Strong Sales Success Underway

BRENTWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - The model grand opening at Wynstone at Barrington located in the up-and-coming community of Brentwood was a success as hundreds of homebuyers ranging from the curious to the serious toured the beautifully decorated one- and two-story models last weekend.

"What a great day! Our team was so happy to see to so many wonderful families touring our gorgeous models," said Susan Cleary, TRI Pointe Homes Marketing Manager. "The response was incredible, interest from the community is strong and sales are off to a great start."

Situated in the East Bay community of Brentwood, Wynstone at Barrington features five extraordinary plans, including one- and two-story detached homes that range from 2,105 to 3,496 square feet. Homebuyers have the option of 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths, offering a dynamic, changeable variety of options for families of every stage.

Family, friends and neighbors will naturally gather in the generously-sized great rooms for festive meals, or for an evening of movies, fun and games. Spacious, gleaming kitchens feature gourmet islands and walk-in pantries, and first floor living suites provide home office options or provide the perfect space for out-of-town guests.

Cleary noted that grand opening homebuyers were particularly impressed with TRI Pointe Homes' innovative LivingSmart® lifestyle -- a model for living that embraces health, wellness and an earth-friendly outlook.

Attendees were treated to a SunPower® demonstration of TRI Pointe Homes' EnergySmart model that harvests solar energy; a WaterSmart presentation by Perez Nursery that provided water-wise gardening tips; an EarthSmart demo by the City of Brentwood on curbside recycling, household waste and water conservation; and a HealthSmart display of healthy eating and organic foods offered by Trader Joes.

"We are seeing that the LivingSmart® model is a tremendous draw for families who embrace the idea of loving the earth and living responsibly with a focus on achieving their best health and happiness. And that is precisely what the residences at Wynstone at Barrington offer," Cleary said. "The exclusivity of Wynstone's peacefully private location is just another wonderful reason homebuyers are falling in love with these homes."

Priced from the mid-$500,000s, Wynstone joins three other exclusive Barrington communities: Berkshire features one- and two-story designs range from approximately 2,142 to 2,961 square feet, including three to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half baths; Hawthorne exudes luxury with exquisite one- and two-story floor plans, including four to five bedrooms and two and one-half to four and one-half baths; and Marquette is Barrington's jewel, with graceful living spaces spanning up to 3,965 square feet and featuring such upscale amenities as Bertazzoni kitchen appliances, Bosch® dishwasher and SunPower® Solar panel system.

Life at Barrington is attainable for today's families with no homeowners' association dues. TRI Pointe Homes' affiliated mortgage broker TRI Pointe Connect offers a variety of financing. And impressive residences that are half the price of comparable homes in the Tri Valley area are just the beginning of the attractions that make Barrington one of the most desirable communities in Brentwood.

To start LivingSmart® for yourself and discover all the great things happening at the Wynstone Model Grand Opening, exit John Marsh Heritage Hwy / Vasco Rd. and travel east. Turn left on Brentwood Blvd., right on Sand Creek Rd., right on Garin Pkwy, right again on Bloomington Lane and follow the signs to the New Homes Gallery. From 580 take Vasco Road North, turn right on Walnut Blvd., right on Balfour, left on Garin Pkwy., left on Bloomington Lane and follow the signs. The Sales Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For addition information call (925) 420-0088 or visit www.tripointehomes.com/northern-california/wynstone

In addition to Barrington, TRI Pointe's communities are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties including: Ventana in Tracy; Sundance in Mountain House; Redstone in Vacaville; Blackstone at the Cannery in Hayward; Cadence, Linear and Symmetry at Alameda Landing in Alameda; Parasol in Fremont; Coopers Place in Livermore; and Slate and Onyx at Jordan Ranch in Dublin. For a complete listing of TRI Pointe Homes locations, visit www.tripointehomes.com/northern-california