Hunt Mining Announces Exploration Results at Martha Project

LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Hunt Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Hunt") (TSX VENTURE:HMX) is pleased to announce drill results from exploration activities at the Martha Project located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Hunt has an ongoing exploration program designed to expand upon potential material to be processed at the Martha Mill, which was brought into production in January 2017.

Hunt continued drilling along the trend of the Martha vein immediately to the west of existing Martha Mine workings utilizing a surface blasthole drill. A total of 16 drill holes were drilling to a maximum depth of 25 meters downhole length. Samples were collected in 1 meter intervals and were analyzed at the Martha Project on-site laboratory. Of the 16 holes drilled, 7 intercepted mineralization of more than 1,000 g/t Ag with one interval grading 15,471 g/t Ag and 28.6 g/t Au over 4 meters. Highlights of this drill program are as follows:

2017 Blasthole Drill Program Highlights

Hole From To Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) PH-16-002 6 8 100424 15.1 9,196 PH-16-002 8 10 100425 13.3 12,541 PH-16-002 10 12 100426 2.4 1,903 PH-16-003 8 10 100438 1.7 1,368 PH-17-033 22 23 101695 1.7 1,330 PH-17-033 26 27 101699 1.4 1,260 PH-17-035 19 20 101750 19 13,014 PH-17-035 20 21 101751 37 13,622 PH-17-035 21 22 101752 53 32,387 PH-17-035 22 23 101753 5.3 2,860 PH-17-037 17 18 101811 29.5 11,945 PH-17-037 18 19 101812 10.5 1,386 PH-17-038 18 19 101835 0.1 4,840 PH-17-038 19 20 101836 0.1 1,157 PH-17-040 14 15 101886 0.1 1,099

A full table of drill results from the 2017 Blasthole Drill Program are available on the Corporation's website.

Notes

Au and Ag figures are in grams per ton (g/t)

Drilling was angled between -60 degrees and -70 degrees to the north

Assays were analyzed in Martha's on-site laboratory

No independent QAQC samples were inserted into the sample stream

Drillholes were not downhole surveyed

True widths of the drill hole intersections cannot be determined with the information available

Klaus Triebel, Hunt Mining's Director of Project Development, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 who has approved the technical and scientific aspects of this press release.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company ebsite at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

