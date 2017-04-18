Hunt Mining Completes Third Delivery of Concentrate and Production Summary

LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HMX) is pleased to announce the third delivery of concentrate from production activities at the Martha Mine Project ("Martha Project") to the port. To date, the Corporation has completed three (3) deliveries from the Martha Project consisting of the following amounts:

Production Summary of Concentrate from Martha Project

Delivery Dry Weight (kg) Ag g/t (weighted average) Au g/t (weighted average) Ag ounces (troy ounces) Au ounces (troy ounces) March 7, 2017 17,612 55,687 47.90 31,532 27 March 29, 2017 16,835 76,184 74.30 41,235 40 April 18, 2017 16,666 79,330 91.17 42,507 49 Total 51,113 115,274 116

Note:

Ounces are troy ounces consisting of 31.1034768 grams.

g/t are grams per metric tonne.



The third shipment of Concentrate consists of 24 bags as follows:

Bag # Dry Weight (kg) Ag g/t Au g/t CCSA-0053 679 42,253 44.40 CCSA-0054 703 43,502 48.40 CCSA-0055 714 69,290 74.10 CCSA-0056 679 63,868 64.90 CCSA-0057 690 77,171 87.70 CCSA-0058 689 81,392 92.70 CCSA-0059 710 91,102 97.80 CCSA-0060 696 95,469 106.70 CCSA-0061 715 103,635 112.20 CCSA-0062 735 117,051 118.20 CCSA-0063 664 99,533 113.60 CCSA-0064 652 47,905 65.30 CCSA-0065 679 56,215 68.40 CCSA-0066 689 79,248 87.20 CCSA-0067 684 63,635 73.70 CCSA-0068 689 61,452 72.90 CCSA-0069 701 99,260 107.60 CCSA-0070 674 67,302 84.10 CCSA-0071 696 94,766 112.10 CCSA-0072 692 78,662 91.10 CCSA-0073 679 88,627 101.80 CCSA-0074 689 88,746 117.40 CCSA-0075 704 84,749 113.40 CCSA-0076 767 100,821 124.10 Total Mass 16,666 Weighted Average 79,330 91.17

Notes:

Samples were analyzed in Martha's on-site laboratory

Official assays pending from Alex Stewart Laboratories in Mendoza Argentina

No independent QAQC samples were inserted into the sample stream

Klaus Triebel, Hunt Mining's Director of Project Development, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 who has approved the technical and scientific aspects of this press release.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

