Hunt Mining Completes Third Delivery of Concentrate and Production Summary

LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HMX) is pleased to announce the third delivery of concentrate from production activities at the Martha Mine Project ("Martha Project") to the port. To date, the Corporation has completed three (3) deliveries from the Martha Project consisting of the following amounts:
Production Summary of Concentrate from Martha Project
|Delivery
|Dry Weight (kg)
|Ag g/t (weighted average)
|Au g/t (weighted average)
|Ag ounces (troy ounces)
|Au ounces (troy ounces)
|March 7, 2017
|17,612
|55,687
|47.90
|31,532
|27
|March 29, 2017
|16,835
|76,184
|74.30
|41,235
|40
|April 18, 2017
|16,666
|79,330
|91.17
|42,507
|49
|Total
|51,113
|
|
|115,274
|116
Note:
- Ounces are troy ounces consisting of 31.1034768 grams.
- g/t are grams per metric tonne.
The third shipment of Concentrate consists of 24 bags as follows:
|Bag #
|Dry Weight (kg)
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|CCSA-0053
|679
|42,253
|44.40
|CCSA-0054
|703
|43,502
|48.40
|CCSA-0055
|714
|69,290
|74.10
|CCSA-0056
|679
|63,868
|64.90
|CCSA-0057
|690
|77,171
|87.70
|CCSA-0058
|689
|81,392
|92.70
|CCSA-0059
|710
|91,102
|97.80
|CCSA-0060
|696
|95,469
|106.70
|CCSA-0061
|715
|103,635
|112.20
|CCSA-0062
|735
|117,051
|118.20
|CCSA-0063
|664
|99,533
|113.60
|CCSA-0064
|652
|47,905
|65.30
|CCSA-0065
|679
|56,215
|68.40
|CCSA-0066
|689
|79,248
|87.20
|CCSA-0067
|684
|63,635
|73.70
|CCSA-0068
|689
|61,452
|72.90
|CCSA-0069
|701
|99,260
|107.60
|CCSA-0070
|674
|67,302
|84.10
|CCSA-0071
|696
|94,766
|112.10
|CCSA-0072
|692
|78,662
|91.10
|CCSA-0073
|679
|88,627
|101.80
|CCSA-0074
|689
|88,746
|117.40
|CCSA-0075
|704
|84,749
|113.40
|CCSA-0076
|767
|100,821
|124.10
|Total Mass
|16,666
|
|
|Weighted Average
|
|79,330
|91.17
Notes:
- Samples were analyzed in Martha's on-site laboratory
- Official assays pending from Alex Stewart Laboratories in Mendoza Argentina
- No independent QAQC samples were inserted into the sample stream
Klaus Triebel, Hunt Mining's Director of Project Development, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 who has approved the technical and scientific aspects of this press release.
Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.
About Hunt Mining
Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.
