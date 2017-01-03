Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Announce 2016 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2017

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ : HBAN) expects to report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the company's investor relations website (www.huntington-ir.com).

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's senior management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at www.huntington-ir.com or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID#13652110.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call through February 8, 2017 at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13652110.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $101 billion of assets and a network of 1,103 branches and 1,979 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.