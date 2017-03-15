Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Increases Its Prime Rate to 4 Percent

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ : HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 3.75 percent to 4.00 percent, effective March 16, 2017.

The rate was last changed on Dec. 15, 2016, when Huntington increased its prime rate from 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent.

