Huntington Bancshares to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ : HBAN) (www.huntington.com) will be participating at the Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2017. Mr. Howell ("Mac") McCullough, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Nick Stanutz, Senior Executive Vice President of CRE and Vehicle Finance, are scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 10:25 AM ET. They will discuss business and financial performance and strategies, and the presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $100 billion of assets and a network of 1,015 branches and 1,758 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.