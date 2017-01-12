Huntington Bank Recognized as One of Nation's Best for Middle-Market and Small Businesses

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Financial research firm Greenwich Associates recently named Huntington one of the top banks for businesses nationally with the presentation of Greenwich Best Brand Awards for ease of doing business with middle-market companies and small businesses and for trust earned among middle-market customers.

The awards complement Huntington's receipt of Greenwich Excellence Awards for Wealth Management and Personal Investment Services for Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service and Client Likelihood to Recommend. Together, both sets of awards reflect consistent quality across the continuum of services spanning the business relationship to the personal side of business owners' relationships with Huntington.

"We're grateful to work with more than 200,000 businesses and owners," said Rick Remiker, commercial banking director at Huntington. "Earning high marks from them for ease of doing business and trust is enormously gratifying and speaks to our colleagues' significant commitment and effort to help them grow and perform."

Only 17 middle-market banks had distinctive brands among more than 750 evaluated by Greenwich Associates. Middle-market results were determined based on interviews with more than 11,500 businesses with sales of $10 million to $500 million across the country. Only 18 small business banks had distinctive brands among more than 750 evaluated by Greenwich Associates. Small business results were determined based on interviews with more than 12,000 businesses with sales of $1 million to $10 million across the country.

Greenwich Excellence Awards Methodology

Greenwich Excellence Award winners were determined at a national level and in four geographic regions: Midwest, Northeast, South, and West.

To qualify for consideration for the national awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 50 clients that responded to the study. To qualify for regional awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 30 clients responding in the region. To qualify for mid-corporate national awards, banks had to have a minimum of 30 clients responding to the study.

Greenwich Excellence Award selection is based on top box ratings on Greenwich Associates' five-point evaluation scale. The banks selected must receive a statistically significant proportion of "Excellent" ratings relative to the overall mean (at a 95 percent confidence level).

