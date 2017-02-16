Huntington Bank Recognized for Excellence in Middle-Market and Small Business Banking

Valuable Insights and Relevant Advice Noted Among Key Differentiators

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Financial research firm Greenwich Associates today named Huntington ( NASDAQ : HBAN) one of the nation's top banks for businesses with the presentation of 17 Greenwich Excellence Awards. Huntington stood out among top middle-market banks that Greenwich Associates notes are increasingly differentiated for excelling in their offerings with valuable insights that help businesses perform.

The awards, which recognize Huntington based on middle-market and small business customer recognition of distinct quality, complement Huntington's recent receipt of Greenwich Best Brand Awards for ease of doing business with middle-market companies and small businesses, and for trust earned among middle-market customers. Together, with Greenwich Excellence Awards recently received for wealth management and personal investment services for overall satisfaction, customer service and client likelihood to recommend, the awards reflect consistent quality across the dynamic range of services spanning the business relationship to the personal side of business owners' relationships with Huntington.

"We're fortunate to work with more than 200,000 businesses, and we work hard to deliver a differentiated experience to help them excel," said Rick Remiker, commercial banking director at Huntington. "Being recognized for distinctive quality in both customer satisfaction and service, particularly in providing insight on effective working capital management to help their businesses grow and perform, is very gratifying and a testament to our colleagues' commitment."

Nationally, Huntington received Awards of Excellence for:

Middle Market: Small Business:

Overall Satisfaction - Branch Satisfaction

Proactively Provides Advice

Functionality and a Range of Online Services

Industry Expertise

Likelihood to Recommend

Huntington's national Awards of Excellence for cash management include:

Middle Market: Small Business:

Overall Satisfaction - Overall Satisfaction

Customer Service

Digital Functionality

Ease of Product Implementation

Regionally, Huntington received Awards of Excellence for:

Middle Market: Small Business:

Overall Satisfaction - Likelihood to Recommend

Proactively Providing Advice - Cash Management Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction

Only 37 middle-market banks had distinctive quality among more than 600 evaluated by Greenwich Associates. Middle-market results were determined based on nearly 15,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10 million to $500 million across the country. Only 30 small business banks had distinctive quality among more than 600 evaluated by Greenwich Associates. Small business results were determined based on interviews with 15,000 businesses with sales of $1 million to $10 million across the country.

Greenwich Excellence Awards Methodology

Greenwich Excellence Award winners were determined at a national level and in four geographic regions: Midwest, Northeast, South, and West.

To qualify for consideration for the national awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 50 clients that responded to the study. To qualify for regional awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 30 clients responding in the region. To qualify for mid-corporate national awards, banks had to have a minimum of 30 clients responding to the study.

Greenwich Excellence Award selection is based on top box ratings on Greenwich Associates' five-point evaluation scale. The banks selected must receive a statistically significant proportion of "Excellent" ratings relative to the overall mean (at a 95 percent confidence level).

