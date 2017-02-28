Huntington Names Michael Miroballi as President of Huntington Investment Company

Banking, regulatory and wealth management veteran brings deep investment expertise

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ : HBAN) (www.huntington.com) has appointed Michael Miroballi president of Huntington Investment Company.

Reporting to Jim Brocklehurst, consumer bank strategy director, Miroballi will lead the bank's retail brokerage business and is charged with driving a focused execution of the sales strategy and client delivery model. He is responsible for sales strategy, products, the customer and advisor experience, reporting and metrics, operations, and regulatory oversight.

Miroballi joins Huntington from BMO Financial Group, where he served as president of BMO Harris Financial Advisors, overseeing the strategic direction, performance and delivery of the business. He was responsible for the governance of all department functions, including compliance, sales, operations and product management.

"Michael is a proven leader who brings a strong combination of wealth management and regulatory compliance experience that will serve Huntington well as we continue to grow and transform the business to better serve our customers," Brocklehurst said. "We have the unique opportunity to invest in and grow our customer base and Michael is an outstanding complement to Huntington's established investment team."

Prior to serving as president of BMO Harris Financial Advisors, Miroballi worked in roles of increasing responsibility for BMO Financial Group, including vice president, head of trust and investments, where he managed the business strategy and execution of wealth management services for BMO Private Bank. Prior to BMO Financial Group, he worked as a senior investment consultant for Citigroup, responsible for investment profiling, planning and management of investment portfolios for private clients. Miroballi began his career with Merrill Lynch & Company where he served as a financial consultant and registered representative.

Miroballi holds the Chartered Financial Analysts® designation and serves as a board member of the Bank Insurance and Securities Association. He is active in the community as a member of the Board of Trustees at Econ Illinois, a not-for-profit company dedicated to providing economic and financial literacy programs and services starting at the elementary level and extending throughout adulthood. He holds a master's in business administration from Northwestern University and a bachelor's in finance from Northern Illinois University.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $100 billion of assets and a network of 1,015 branches and 1,758 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.