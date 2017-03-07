Hupy and Abraham Promotes Attorney Ryan Truesdale

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - The personal injury law firm of Hupy and Abraham has announced Attorney Ryan Truesdale as an addition to its legal team.

Attorney Truesdale joined Hupy and Abraham in 2013 as a law clerk, and was recently promoted to an Associate Attorney for the firm and will be working as a member of the Nursing Home and Neglect division in Milwaukee.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science in clinical laboratory sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2009, Attorney Truesdale earned his Juris Doctorate from Marquette University Law School in 2013. Prior to joining Hupy and Abraham, he worked as a legal intern at a variety of institutions, including the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel.

He is licensed to practice in the state of Wisconsin and is a member of the Wisconsin State Bar Association. In his spare time, Attorney Truesdale is an avid music fan and musician. Hupy and Abraham, S.C. is proud to have Attorney Truesdale begin his legal practice career at the firm.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

