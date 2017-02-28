WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Huron Digital Pathology, a provider of whole slide scanners, announced today a major update to its award-winning TissueScope whole slide imaging platform. The newly re-designed TissueScope LE and high capacity TissueScope LE120 brightfield scanners now offer significantly increased scan speed of less than one minute per slide(1).

Already recognized as the most versatile slide scanner platform available(2), with the ability to scan any size of slide 1" x 3" to 6" x 8", the updated TissueScope LE and TissueScope LE120 scanners are now faster and even easier to use. To further optimize throughput, the scanners also offer unique features that make it easy to scan even the most difficult slides.

Key Features

Easy to use

Fast: < 1 minute per slide

Sharp, clear image quality, up to 40X magnification

Quickly scans 1" x 3" slides, 2" x 3" slides and any size of slide up to 6" x 8"

Easily handles faint tissue, chipped slides, thick slides and multiple barcodes, significantly reducing the need for re-scanning

Tray-based slide holder ensures that the scanner never touches or damages slides

Image-based bar code reading that can read bar codes anywhere on the slide

Z-stack scanning

Non-proprietary file format that is compatible with virtually all image management systems

"Slide scanning efficiency is a key driver for the adoption of digital pathology workflows," commented Patrick Myles, Chief Executive Officer of Huron Digital Pathology. "With this update to our TissueScope platform, we paid close attention to increasing scan speed, but we also focused on improving overall scanner throughput. Users will benefit equally from the faster scanning and the reduction in the need for re-scanning thanks to TissueScope's ability to handle even the most difficult slides. Add to that the scanner's ease of use, flexibility and compatibility, and the TissueScope offers the best in whole slide imaging, only better."

Huron will be exhibiting at USCAP 2017, March 6-8 in San Antonio, TX in booth 610. Please visit with us to learn more about our whole slide imaging solutions.

About Huron Digital Pathology

We believe that innovation is the key to making digital pathology a ubiquitous reality. But for us, innovation is about more than just delivering great image quality and fast scanning speeds. It's also about designing products that are simple to use, easy to integrate with your workflow, and have attractive price-performance characteristics.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Huron Digital Pathology has a 20-year history designing sophisticated imaging instrumentation. Our end-to-end digital whole slide scanning solutions for digital pathology incorporate our award-winning TissueScope™ digital slide scanners and TissueSnap™ preview scanning station. Visit us at www.hurondigitalpathology.com

The TissueScope™ scanner is intended for research and educational purposes only.

(1) 15mm x 15mm @ 20X magnification

(2) Validated Versatility Awards, 3rd International Scanner Competition, 2016

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131519/Images/Huron_TissueScope_LE_1600p-3e0a47406a8da79885f43b125166e178.jpg