Hurricane Irma Brings Unlicensed Mold Workers to Florida

KEY LARGO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Hurricane Irma has come and gone but not without leaving its mark on the state of Florida. At first it appeared that the storm was coming directly for Miami and Fort Lauderdale before it made its final shift to the west coast. Irma made a direct hit on much of the Keys, Naples, and Marco Island. Miami and Jacksonville both escaped the eye of the storm but each experienced tremendous flooding from storm surge.

Now that the waters have subsided, restoration companies from across the land have surged into the areas damaged by the storm. They provide a necessary service of removing damaged building materials and placing drying equipment but many out of state companies are overstepping their bounds when it comes to mold remediation.

In 2011, the State of Florida implemented licensing requirements for both mold assessments and mold remediation to ensure properties with mold problems were handled by professionals with proper training. This means that if the restoration company drying out your home or business finds mold and treats it rather than removing themselves from the project, they are breaking the law. It is also important to note that if you had mold testing performed on a mold assessment, that same person cannot perform the work as it is a conflict of interest.

The State of Texas has similar regulations and has temporarily allowed out of state contractors to perform this work through a waiver system. However, the damage in Houston appears far greater than that here in the State of Florida and waiving the licensing requirements is not anticipated.

These laws are in place to protect the home and business owners of Florida. In order to ensure your property is restored correctly please use a licensed Florida Mold Remediator. If you do not you may end up having problems return and out of state contractors long gone when looking for a fix or have problems getting paid on an insurance claim once they realize a non-licensed restoration company was used.