Husky Energy to Announce 2017 First Quarter Results / Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) will release its 2017 first quarter results before markets open on Friday, May 5, 2017. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jon McKenzie and COO Rob Symonds will participate in the call.

To listen live: To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. May 5) Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010 Passcode: 1316 Duration: Available until June 5, 2017 Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations

Following the call, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time in the Palomino Room at the BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E., Calgary, Alberta.

A live webcast of the meeting will be available at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations. The archived webcasts of the conference call and the meeting will be available for approximately 90 days.

Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE.