Husky Energy Inc.

February 24, 2017 06:01 ET

Husky Energy Announces First Quarter 2017 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Husky Energy's (TSX: HSE) regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares -- Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 -- will be paid for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017. The dividends will be payable on March 31, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2017.

       
Share Series  Dividend Type  Rate (%)  Dividend Paid ($/share)
          
Series 1
Series 2		  Regular
Regular		  2.404
2.239		  $0.15025
$0.13802
Series 3  Regular  4.50  $0.28125
Series 5  Regular  4.50  $0.28125
Series 7  Regular  4.60  $0.28750

Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols HSE, HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.B, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E and HSE.PR.G. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

Investor Inquiries:

  Media Inquiries:

    Investor Inquiries:

    Rob Knowles
    Manager, Investor Relations
    Husky Energy Inc.
    587-747-2116

    Media Inquiries:

    Mel Duvall
    Manager, Media & Issues
    Husky Energy Inc.
    403-513-7602

