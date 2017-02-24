Husky Energy Announces First Quarter 2017 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Husky Energy's (TSX: HSE) regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares -- Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 -- will be paid for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017. The dividends will be payable on March 31, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2017.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (%) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1

Series 2 Regular

Regular 2.404

2.239 $0.15025

$0.13802 Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

