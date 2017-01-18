News Room

SOURCE: Husky Energy Inc.

Husky Energy Inc.

January 18, 2017 18:21 ET

Husky Energy to Present at CIBC Institutional Investor Conference

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the CIBC Institutional Investor conference in Whistler, B.C.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Time: 3:50 p.m. Mountain Time (2:50 p.m. Pacific Time)

A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website.

Event link: CIBC Institutional Investor Conference

Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

Contact Information

  • For further information, please contact:

    Investor Inquiries:

    Rob Knowles
    Manager, Investor Relations
    Husky Energy Inc.
    587-747-2116

    Media Inquiries:

    Mel Duvall
    Manager, Media & Issues
    Husky Energy Inc.
    403-513-7602

News Room
 