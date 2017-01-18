Husky Energy to Present at CIBC Institutional Investor Conference

SOURCE: Husky Energy Inc.
CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the CIBC Institutional Investor conference in Whistler, B.C.
Details:
Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017Time: 3:50 p.m. Mountain Time (2:50 p.m. Pacific Time)
A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website.
Event link: CIBC Institutional Investor Conference
Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com
For further information, please contact:Investor Inquiries: Rob Knowles Manager, Investor RelationsHusky Energy Inc.587-747-2116 Media Inquiries: Mel DuvallManager, Media & IssuesHusky Energy Inc.403-513-7602
