Husky Energy to Report 2016 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) will release its 2016 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Friday, February 24, 2017. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody and CFO Jon McKenzie will participate in the call.

To listen live: To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. February 24) Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 1119

Duration: Available until March 24, 2017

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations



Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com