Husky Energy to Report 2016 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

SOURCE: Husky Energy Inc.
February 10, 2017 18:00 ET
CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) will release its 2016 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Friday, February 24, 2017. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody and CFO Jon McKenzie will participate in the call.
Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com
For further information, please contact:Investor Inquiries:Rob KnowlesManager, Investor RelationsHusky Energy Inc.587-747-2116 Media Inquiries:Mel DuvallManager, Media & IssuesHusky Energy Inc.403-513-7602
