News Room

SOURCE: Husky Energy Inc.

Husky Energy Inc.

February 10, 2017 18:00 ET

Husky Energy to Report 2016 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) will release its 2016 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Friday, February 24, 2017. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody and CFO Jon McKenzie will participate in the call.

   
To listen live: To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. February 24)
   
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340

 Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 1119
Duration: Available until March 24, 2017
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations

Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

Contact Information

  • For further information, please contact:

    Investor Inquiries:

    Rob Knowles
    Manager, Investor Relations
    Husky Energy Inc.
    587-747-2116

    Media Inquiries:

    Mel Duvall
    Manager, Media & Issues
    Husky Energy Inc.
    403-513-7602

News Room
 