Precision-Built Maximum Duty Vehicle Combines Popular Features With Patented LeveLift™ Bed Technology

HESSTON, KS--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced its Maximum Duty Vehicle (MDV) is available for purchase. The MDV signifies the company's first entry into the utility vehicle or side-by-side category. Designed for heavy-duty applications, the MDV features LeveLift, a patented, labor-saving cargo box that allows users to lift up to 750 pounds from the ground and dump material from any point in its arc of motion.

A true workhorse, the MDV is ideal for farmers and ranchers, university facilities managers, municipality workers, parks and recreation employees and people on industrial campuses -- anywhere there's a need to lift and transport heavy materials.

"The introduction of the MDV with LeveLift bed technology speaks to the innovation and quality craftsmanship inherent in the DNA of Hustler Turf," said Adam Mullet, vice president of sales and marketing in North America. "The MDV is leading the industry by creating the maximum duty UTV category. It offers customers a machine that works hard in addition to getting them from point A to point B."

The Hustler MDV saves time, by turning a two- or three-person job into a one-person job, freeing up people to focus on other tasks. With a simple flip of a switch, the LeveLift brings the cargo box up, back, and down, enabling loading at ground level or at any point. Once loaded, the LeveLift brings the cargo box back up and into position on the MDV. With minimum time and effort, the cargo is loaded and on its way.

"After nearly a decade of research and development, we're ecstatic the Hustler MDV is rolling off of the production line," said Mullet. "We're anxious to learn more about how our customers utilize the MDV and hear about new applications for a bed that lowers to the ground while staying level and can be loaded and dumped in any position."

The base vehicle is more durable, more comfortable and easier to maintain than similar UTVs. The Hustler MDV features a Kohler Diesel engine fed by a 14-gallon fuel tank. Users can be confident maneuvering in and out of tight spaces thanks to the CVT transmission and precise controllability offered by power steering.

The vehicle is available in a standard bed model or with LeveLift. The all-wheel drive MDV runs at a top speed of 37 miles per hour and the vehicle has a total load capacity of up to 1685* pounds. A wide range of options and accessories are available.

The Hustler MDV is now available at select independent dealers and will be on sale nationwide by year's end.

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com.

*Standard bed model

About Hustler Turf Equipment and Excel Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1960 and based in Hesston, Kansas, Excel Industries is a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment. Excel introduced the world's first zero-turn mower under the Hustler brand, in 1964. Excel Industries has a global distribution network of more than 2,200 U.S. dealers and 50 distributors worldwide.