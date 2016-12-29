Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

SOURCE: Hutchison China Meditech Limited
December 29, 2016 03:22 ET
HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2016) - Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) (AIM: HCM)
Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
London: Thursday, December 29, 2016: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Contacts
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
