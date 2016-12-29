Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2016) - Hutchison China Meditech Limited ( NASDAQ : HCM) ( AIM : HCM)

Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

London: Thursday, December 29, 2016: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:

1. Name of applicant: Hutchison China MediTech Limited 2. Name of scheme: Hutchison China MediTech Limited Share Option Schemes 3. Period of return: From June 29, 2016 to December 28, 2016 4. Balance under scheme from previous return: 1,417,789 ordinary shares of US$1 each 5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Nil 6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 56,481 ordinary shares of US$1 each 7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of the period: 1,361,308 ordinary shares of US$1 each 8. Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission: 2,560,606 ordinary shares of US$1 each admitted on June 26, 2007 9. Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 60,705,823 ordinary shares of US$1 each Name of contact: Christian Hogg Address of contact: 21/F., Hutchison House, 10 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong Telephone number of contact: +852 2121 8200

