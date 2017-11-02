Hydropothecary Announces Bought Deal Offering to be Extended to Quebec

GATINEAU, QC--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX VENTURE: THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation ("THCX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: THCX) announced today that its previously announced bought deal offering of 60,000 convertible debenture units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $60,000,000 will be extended to include the Province of Québec. Accordingly, the units will be offered and sold by way of a bought deal public offering in all provinces and territories of Canada and the Company will file a short form prospectus qualifying the issuance of the units in all provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 - Short Form Prospectus Distributions.

The offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

