Hydropothecary announces it anticipates construction of its new 250,000 sq. ft. greenhouse to be completed for July 1, 2018

GATINEAU, QC--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - The Hydropothecary Corporation ("Hydropothecary" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: THCX) today announced that the construction of its 250,000 sq. ft. greenhouse is expected to be completed for July 1, 2018, when the adult use, recreational market is legalized.

The Company held a groundbreaking ceremony today at its Gatineau facility, attended by Dr. Michael Munzar, Chairman of the Board at Hydropothecary; Mr. Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and the Parliamentary Secretary of the Minister of Public Services and Procurement; Mr. Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer; Mr. Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor of Gatineau and Marc Carrière, municipal councillor for Masson-Angers. The event was well attended and covered by a number of national and provincial media outlets.

The expansion, which has been fully funded by past financings, is expected to add more than 100 jobs to the region. This phase will bring the Company's total employment to more than 200 people and is expected to increase annual dried cannabis production capacity to 25,000 kg. The building is expected to be production ready summer 2018 pending Health Canada approval.

"We are on schedule, on budget, and ready to meet the demand for July 1st, 2018," said Sebastien St-Louis, Hydropothecary's CEO and co-founder.

Hydropothecary is the only licensed producer of cannabis in Quebec.

"This is a very exciting time for Quebec and the industry as a whole. Hydropothecary is a leader in the cannabis industry and our expansion signals our continued efforts to build on that position," said Dr Michael Munzar, Chairman of the Board at Hydropothecary.

About The Hydropothecary Corporation

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides sun grown and rigorously tested medical cannabis of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary's branding, cannabis product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THCX's positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical cannabis within this new marketplace. In addition to medical cannabis production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical cannabis, as well as the import and export of medical cannabis.

