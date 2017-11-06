Hydropothecary Announces Stock Option Grants to Directors and Employees

GATINEAU, QC--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - The Hydropothecary Corporation ("THCX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: THCX) announces that it has made a grant of stock options under its stock option plan to certain of its directors to acquire a total of 125,000 common shares of the Company. In addition, the Company has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 3,000 common shares of the Company to certain non-executive employees. All of the options are exercisable at a price of $2.48 per share. One-third of the options will vest on the one year anniversary of the date of grant and the balance will vest quarterly over two years thereafter. The options have a term of 10 years and are subject in all respects to the terms of THCX's stock option plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hydropothecary Corporation (THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides sun grown and rigorously tested medical cannabis of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary's branding, cannabis product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THCX's positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical cannabis within this new marketplace. In addition to medical cannabis production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical cannabis, as well as the import and export of medical cannabis.