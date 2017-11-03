Hydropothecary releases versatile Decarb Micro THC and Decarb Micro CBD medical marijuana powders at $3 per gram

GATINEAU, QC--(Marketwired - November 03, 2017) - The Hydropothecary Corporation ("Hydropothecary" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: THCX) is pleased to announce the release of two new products, Decarb Micro THC and Decarb Micro CBD. Part of the Company's unique innovative line of Decarb products, Decarb Micro THC and Decarb Micro CBD are ready-to-consume, activated medical marijuana powders.

Decarb Micro allows clients to adjust their consumption of medical cannabis through the intake of minimal amounts of THC or CBD. Periodic use of Decarb Micro allows clients to help maintain their cannabinoid levels throughout the day.

In response to the needs of medical cannabis patients, the Company's Decarb Micro products will be priced at $3 per gram, making Decarb Micro THC and Decarb Micro CBD amongst the lowest priced premium cannabis products on the market.

"With our Decarb Micro products, we have created a much-needed offering at an affordable price point, designed to provide patients the ability to maximize the benefits of medical cannabis through greater control of their cannabinoid intake levels," said Hydropothecary CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis.

Decarb Micro THC and Decarb Micro CBD can be used along with the Hydropothecary's CannaCap capsules and capsule maker. Hydropothecary's Decarb products are created by a proprietary drying method that employs exacting scientific standards to decarboxylate (decarb) the cannabis and activate the cannabinoids (THC and CBD). Micro Decarb products provide a flexible and discreet alternative to smoking, vaping and oils, since the powder can be taken in capsules or incorporated into food or drinks.

"This new release is the latest example of Hydropothecary's on-going commitment to product innovation and our focus on customer needs. Decarb Micro THC and Decarb Micro CBD ensure our clients have flexibility together with affordable, discreet and easy-to-understand products," noted Mr. St-Louis.

About The Hydropothecary Corporation

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides sun grown and rigorously tested medical cannabis of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary's branding, cannabis product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THCX's positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical cannabis within this new marketplace. In addition to medical cannabis production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical cannabis, as well as the import and export of medical cannabis.

Hydropothecary Product Facts

Number of Hydropothecary medical marijuana products available: 20

Number of kosher-certified medical marijuana products currently available: 7

Price range on per gram products: $3 to $15

Release date of Elixir No.1, Canada's first sublingual cannabis oil mist: July 2017

Number of Decarb fine milled medical marijuana products: 6

