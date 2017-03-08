Hygienic, stainless-steel electric cylinders from Tolomatic are 3A/USDA approved and clean-in-place compatible

With new higher forces and faster speeds, the actuators can be deployed in the most demanding of food and beverage processing applications

HAMEL, MN--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Tolomatic ERD hygienic all-stainless-steel electric cylinders are designed to IP69k rating specifications for clean-in-place, high-temperature, high-pressure caustic wash downs. ERD hygienic actuators are also available with a 3A- and USDA-approved option that meets requirements for over-food production in meat (livestock), poultry and dairy processing. Designed with roller screw and ball screw options, the hygienic ERD series can meet the most demanding applications for high duty cycle, performance and long life.

Forces range up to 7868 lbf (35.6 kN) with stroke lengths up to 40 inches (1016 mm) and achievable speeds to 40 in/sec (1473 mm/sec). The smooth-body hygienic design eliminates the need for actuator guarding fixtures, which simplifies machine design and lowers costs.

"The hygienic ERD is a perfect solution for food and beverage applications such as pressing, pumping, cutting or slicing," said Aaron Dietrich, director of marketing, Tolomatic, Inc. "As an electric actuator, it is a perfect alternative to pneumatic or hydraulic cylinders, providing better motion control and higher efficiency while eliminating contamination concerns."

ERD hygienic actuators are compatible with a variety of third-party servo motors suitable for hygienic food processing, creating a flexible, clean-in-place, electric linear motion solution. Motor mounting can be in-line with the actuator or in a reverse-parallel configuration that reduces over-all length and allows for rear pivot mounting. The Tolomatic Your Motor Here® database allows designers to select from a wide variety of stainless steel motor manufacturers for a complete all-stainless package. Models are shipped built-to-order in 15 days.

About Tolomatic

For over 60 years, Tolomatic has been a leading supplier of electric linear actuators, pneumatic actuators and power transmission products for factory automation. Its extensive product line also includes servo-driven high-thrust actuators, servomotors and stepper motors, stepper drives and configured linear-motion systems. Tolomatic's electric linear and pneumatic actuators are used in a variety of industries, including the packaging, material handling, medical, food processing, automotive, semiconductor and general automation industries. For more information, contact Tolomatic, 3800 County Road 116, Hamel, MN 55340. Phone: 763-478-8000 or 800-328-2174. Website: www.tolomatic.com.

