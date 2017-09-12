HyTrust Announces Enhanced Security Solutions for VMware Cloud Provider Program Partners

HyTrust workload security solutions, integrated with VMware and Intel, tackle security and compliance requirements faced by VMware Cloud Provider Program Partners and their customers

BARCELONA, SPAIN and MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA --(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - HyTrust, a leader in workload security solutions, today made moves to broaden security and compliance offerings for VMware Cloud Provider Program Partners with further integration of HyTrust solutions and VMware vCloud Director® (vCD). This enhanced offering builds on HyTrust's existing integration with NSX® and vCenter® with the ability to include discrete vCloud Director driven workload encryption for vCloud Director tenants. The solution utilizes Intel® Xeon® processors hardware-based security technologies to address the current needs of VMware Cloud Provider Program Partners who are committed to providing secure and regulatory compliant cloud offerings to their customers. Demonstrations of this technology will be exhibited at the VMworld 2017 Europe in Barcelona.

As customers move to public and hybrid cloud environments, VMware Cloud Provider Program Partners must ensure a level of data security that allows them to achieve scale efficiencies and to operate in today's round-the-clock business environment. HyTrust, leveraging Intel technology, delivers critical partner services through regulatory compliance automation, unplanned outage prevention, data breach prevention across clouds and the enablement of new partner revenue streams, such as: Data Sovereignty, Data Geo-Fencing-As-A-Service, and Compliant Cloud Services.

With the new VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider integration, HyTrust provides a level of security and trust that enables the following:

Private and Hybrid Cloud Enforcement

Paired with HyTrust CloudControl, VMware SDDC allows VMware Cloud Provider Program Partners to offer high quality secure service to their customers including:

Bolstering authentication, enforcing policies and creating a separation of duties for a more secure system

Two-factor authentication and root password vaulting

Automated templates for PCI, NIST, FISMA, FIPS, HIPAA, SOX and FedRamp to enforce best practices and compliant configurations

Data Encryption Across Clouds

HyTrust DataControl encryption, hardware accelerated by Intel AES-NI, VMware Cloud Provider Program Partners can provide secure multi-cloud environments:

Intel® Data Protection Technology with AES-NI and Secure Key protects customer data in use, at rest and in motion, to as workloads move across clouds.

Supports multi-cloud environments and can encrypt VMware, Hyper-V or KVM VMs, offering zero-downtime encryption and dynamic re-key.

Privately owned keys and served from the customer's or CSP's own key management server -- never from a public cloud vendor.

HyTrust KeyControl key management is validated and 'VMware Ready' certified to serve keys for vSphere 6.5 VM encryption and vSAN 6.6 encryption.

Data/Geo-Fencing for Data Sovereignty

Leveraging Intel® technology, HyTrust DataControl enforces boundaries by enforcing controls for workload execution. HyTrust solutions provide a simple way to geo-fence and assure that critical workloads only execute on specific physical servers in specific data centers or private cloud locations.

Audit and Compliance Readiness

With increasing focus on security and data privacy, especially with GDPR taking effect in May 2018 -- partners run the risk of losing potential business if they don't embrace new regulations and change their security strategy to ensure compliance. With HyTrust, partners will be able to provide readiness dashboards, audit-quality reports, security alerts, hypervisor hardening and auto-remediation for policy enforcement for their vSphere managed cloud environments.

Supporting Quotes

Eric Chiu, Founder and President, HyTrust

"HyTrust is excited to become a member of the VMware Cloud Provider Partner Program," said Eric Chiu, president and founder of HyTrust. "HyTrust's longstanding partnership with VMware and our unique workload security platform makes us an ideal partner for VMware CSPs to create and enforce security policies to enable secure and compliant cloud solutions for their customers."

Ajay Patel, SVP/GM Cloud Provider Software Business Unit, VMware

"We are excited to work with HyTrust and Intel to enhance our Cloud Provider partner capabilities to offer increased security and deliver regulatory compliant solutions to their customers. With vSphere 6.5 our partners are already able to provide encryption of Virtual Machines at the Hypervisor level, now they will be also able to provide hardware based encryption and increased auditing which will appeal to their customers' needs for strict compliance and enhanced security. Our new vCloud Director functionality enabling customers to utilize HyTrust to encrypt their workloads is a result of our increased collaboration and further functional integration to better serve our customers."

Raejeanne Skillern, VP and GM of the Cloud Service Provider Business, Intel:

"HyTrust with VMware utilizing Intel security technologies rooted in hardware makes cloud computing safer and compliance easier by letting you establish and enforce security policies. It gives cloud service providers the ability to offer public and hybrid cloud services with a single control point for cloud deployment and configuration. Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (Intel TXT) and Intel AES New Instructions (Intel AES-NI) give cloud service providers the assurance they are utilizing the speed, reliability, and security available in the newest server products released by Intel."

About HyTrust

HyTrust's mission is to make private, public and hybrid cloud infrastructure more trustworthy for enterprises, service providers and government agencies. HyTrust provides solutions that automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers benefit from being able to accelerate cloud and virtualization cost savings while improving their security posture by automating and enforcing security policies in real time, adapting quickly to compliance requirements, and preventing unplanned outages.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, HyTrust is backed by the leading providers of strategic IT infrastructure including VMware, Cisco, Intel and Fortinet; by the vanguard of innovative solutions for the intelligence community, In-Q-Tel; and by a world class group of financial investors including Sway Ventures, Granite Ventures, Trident Capital and Vanedge Capital.