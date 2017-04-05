Hyundai Motor Expands Its SUV Family with the All-New Hyundai Kona

- The All-New Kona expands Hyundai Motor's SUV family with a unique sub-compact SUV - It is an important milestone of Hyundai Motor's journey to become the leading Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021 - The name Kona is derived from the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii, reflecting the island's energetic image and unique lifestyle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Hyundai Motor announces the name of its new sub-compact SUV: The All-New Hyundai Kona. The all-new B-SUV will be the fourth member of the brand's SUV family in Europe consisting of Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe and Tucson. It features a progressive style that reflects the lifestyle of modern customers.

The Hyundai's first sub-compact SUV All-New Kona is an important milestone of Hyundai Motor's journey to become the leading Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021 launching 30 new models and derivatives. Building on Hyundai Motor's SUV credibility with more than 1.4 million sales since the introduction of the first generation Santa Fe in 2001, the All-New Hyundai Kona is a true SUV.

The name Kona continues Hyundai Motor's SUV naming strategy and is derived from the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii. The island's energetic image and unique lifestyle matches the All-New Hyundai Kona's dynamic character.

Its true SUV genes, progressive design and premium features enhance the brand's appeal to attract new customers.

Further news about the All-New Hyundai Kona will be released in the near future.

About Hyundai Motor

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond. The company leads the Hyundai Motor Group, an innovative business structure capable of circulating resources from molten iron to finished cars. Hyundai Motor has eight manufacturing bases and seven design & technical centres worldwide and in 2016 sold 4.86 million vehicles globally. With more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product line-up with localized models and strives to strengthen its leadership in clean technology, starting with the world's first mass-produced hydrogen-powered vehicle, ix35 Fuel Cell and IONIQ, the world's first model with three electrified powertrains in a single body type.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://www.hyundaiglobalnews.com.

About Hyundai Motor UK

Hyundai has sold vehicles in the UK since 1982. In 2005, Hyundai opened its own UK subsidiary, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, based in High Wycombe. Since 2008, the company has risen from 21st to one of the top 10 car manufacturers in the UK and last year sold a record 92,510 vehicles. Hyundai Motor UK employs more than 3,000 people through its UK operations and dealer network. Hyundai offers a full range of vehicles from the award-winning New Generation i10 city car through to the capable Santa Fe SUV and iLoad LCV. All passenger cars come with Hyundai's industry-leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package. Further information about Hyundai and its products is available at www.hyundai.co.uk.

