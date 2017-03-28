Hyundai, Toyota Lead in Hydrogen Innovation -- But Is Anyone Following?

The lack of geographic diversity beyond Japan and the meager contributions of industrials raise concern for the future of the "hydrogen economy", Lux Research says

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Automakers top the charts in hydrogen infrastructure innovation with a 40% share of hydrogen infrastructure patents, as they look to the promise of cars with no carbon emissions. However, the hydrogen economy is evolving in an isolated, Japan-specific way, and lacks support from other parts of the value chain, questioning the viability of the concept, according to Lux Research.

"A few automakers led by Toyota are putting their money where their mouth is, but the rest of the value chain lags behind by orders of magnitude," said Cosmin Laslau, Lux Research Director, Research Products, and lead author of the report titled, "Innovating and Networking in Fuel Cells: Analyzing the Key Players in Today's Hydrogen Infrastructure Value Chain."

"Fuel cell firms received only $160 million from VCs and private equity in 2015, while the U.S. Department of Energy awarded $100 million for R&D, and leading hydrogen firms spent a mere $70 million on R&D," he added.

Lux Research analysts evaluated innovation in the hydrogen economy by evaluating patent filings and partnerships. Among their findings:

The report, titled "Innovating and Networking in Fuel Cells: Analyzing the Key Players in Today's Hydrogen Infrastructure Value Chain," is part of the Lux Research Energy Storage Intelligence, Distributed Generation Intelligence, and Alternative Fuels Intelligence services.

