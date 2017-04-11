i-BLADES Announces Smart Cases for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

A phone case that adds style, protection and "smarts" to the new Samsung flagship line

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - i-BLADES, Inc., creator of the world's first "Smartcase," today announced a line of Smartcases for Samsung's newest flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Stylish, protective and intelligent modular cases, the i-BLADES Smartcases represent a new paradigm for phone case design. An ideal accessory that is both fashionable and functional for the cutting-edge users of the Galaxy S8 series who want to do more. They are available today for pre-order.

The new Galaxy S8 and S8+ are Samsung's most innovative and bold smartphones to date and they deserve a case to match. The i-BLADES award-winning Smartcases are designed to show off the elegant contours of the S8 and S8+ at the same time offering military grade protection. Hidden beneath the sleek exterior is micro-engineered smart technology that allows users to snap-on smartblades.

Just snap-on slim Smartblades and GS8 performance can be improved or new features added -- increase battery life by 12 hours, get 64GB more storage, add VR capabilities, to name a few. Detach the Smartblades when not needed, avoiding the bulky options users have today around items like battery cases.

"The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are fantastic smartphones and will attract some of the most cutting-edge and advanced power users. They demand smart technology and want and need to do more with their smartphones. The i-BLADES Smartcase is the perfect match," said Jorge Fernandes, CEO of i-BLADES. "The world has gone Smart and its time cases were too."

The Smartblades are also stackable, allowing users to charge multiple Smartblades simultaneously stacked on top of each other. Using this technique you can get days of battery life in just one charge. And when it comes to charging, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ Smartcases support the new, fast-charging USB-C port.

All Smartblades are transferable across smartphone models, allowing users who are upgrading from previous Samsung models to keep photos, files, and more without a fuss.

Additionally each Smartcase comes with an Enviro Sensor that monitors and alerts users to air quality wherever they are for a healthier lifestyle. A 4-in-1 environmental sensor powered by the latest Bosch BME 680, the Enviro Sensor provides fast and accurate measurement for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), temperature, air pressure and humidity. It's a portable air quality monitor in your everyday device, eliminating the need to buy a standalone monitor. When we all take between 17,000 and 23,000 breaths a day it's time we understood the air we are breathing.

Smartcases for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are available in a soft touch Matte Black finish with a pre-order introductory price of $99. This includes the Turbo64 Smartblade, which, when snapped on increases battery life by 12 hours, adds 64GB of additional memory and a micro SD slot. More Smartblades will be available later in the year around VR, health, security and on the go entertainment. Smartblades are universal and usable on any Smartcase.

An online version of the press release can be found at:

https://i-blades.com/blogs/news/i-blades-smartcases-phone-cases-samsung-galaxy-s8-and-s8-plus

About i-BLADES

A Silicon Valley start-up, i-BLADES designs and markets modular add-on technology for the global smartphone market. CEO and founder Jorge Fernandes was one of the lead people in inventing the technology behind Apple Pay. The company created the world's first "Smartcase," a next-generation mobile phone case with smart technology inside. It's a modular expansion platform that lets users add functionality to smartphones, such as more battery life, more storage or solutions around air quality, VR headset, wellness, etc. A SmartApp allows users to enjoy mobile entertainment "on-the-go." With the i-BLADES Developer Program, companies can use the Smart Platform to create new function-specific Blades for every market imaginable. www.i-blades.com.