I Love the 90's Tour to Perform at Four Winds New Buffalo on Saturday, July 15

NEW BUFFALO, MI--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce the I Love the 90's Tour will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. EST. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, February 24 at 11 a.m. EST exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $90 plus applicable fees. A collectable I Love the 90's Tour souvenir item will be included with every ticket purchase and will be redeemable at the show.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $576 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Saturday, July 15, and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $676 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Saturday, July 15, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster. There are also a limited number of I Love the 90's Tour VIP packages available, including exclusive Vanilla Ice and Salt N Pepa VIP meet & greet packages. For details please visit www.future-beat.com.

After a massive 2016 with over 110 shows across North America, the I Love the 90's Tour will continue its momentum in 2017 with 40+ new stops in the United States and its first-ever international leg in Australia and New Zealand. The top-selling tour, which originally announced only 29 dates, quickly became the year's most sought-after show, eventually racking up 110+ stops and selling out several arenas across the country. The New Year promises fans the same unbelievable live experience, with a rotating lineup of the 90's' most iconic acts, including Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment.php.

About Four Winds Casinos

Four Winds® New Buffalo, located at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Mich., Four Winds Hartford®, located at 68600 Red Arrow Highway in Hartford, Mich., and Four Winds Dowagiac®, located at 58700 M-51 South in Dowagiac, Mich., are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. Four Winds New Buffalo offers 130,000 square feet of gaming with 2,650 slot machines, 51 table games, five restaurants, entertainment bars, retail venues, Silver Creek Event Center and a 415-room hotel, making it the premier gaming resort in the Midwest. Four Winds Hartford features more than 500 slot machines, eight table games, a 74-seat restaurant, and a 15-seat bar. Four Winds Dowagiac features over 400 slot machines, seven table games and one restaurant. Please play responsibly. You must be 21 years of age to gamble. For more information on Four Winds Casinos, please call 1-(866)-4WINDS1 (866-494-6371) or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds Casinos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino.