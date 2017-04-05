I-Minerals Receives Water Permit; Re-submits Updated Operation and Reclamation Plan

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - I-Minerals lnc. (TSX VENTURE: IMA) ( OTCQB : IMAHF) ( FRANKFURT : 61M) (the "Company") is pleased to report it has re-filed its Operation and Reclamation Plan ("ORP") with the Idaho Department of Lands (the "IDL"). The IDL provided I-Minerals with a short list of items required to secure the ORP and I-Minerals has provided the IDL with these items. In addition, the Idaho Department of Water Resources ("IDWR") has issued the water permit allowing the Company access to aquifers and surface water for use in mineral processing. Volumes of water use approved by the IDWR exceed I-Minerals requirements with the balance available for IDL uses such as firefighting if required.

"We are pleased with the progress being made in the permitting process," stated Thomas Conway, President and CEO of I-Minerals. "Our technical team led by HDR Engineering has done an excellent job of responding to the few outstanding items in a very timely fashion. Throughout the permitting process, the IDL has become quite knowledgeable about our Bovill Kaolin operation and we look forward to a timely response."

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is developing multiple deposits of high purity, high value halloysite, quartz, potassium feldspar and kaolin at its strategically located Helmer-Bovill property in north Idaho. A 2016 Feasibility Study on the Bovill Kaolin Deposit led by GBM Engineers LLC, who were responsible for overall project management and the process plant and infrastructure design, including OPEX and CAPEX calculated an After Tax NPV of US$249.8 million with a 25.8% After Tax IRR. Initial CAPEX was estimated at $108.3 million with a 3.7 year After Tax payback. Other engineering services were provided by HDR Engineering, Inc. (all environmental components; hydrology / hydrogeology; road design); Tetra Tech, Inc. (tailings storage facility design); Mine Development Associates (mine modelling; ore scheduling; mineral reserve estimation); and SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. (mineral resource estimation). Permitting work with the State of Idaho is well underway.

