IAGC Announces 2017 Slate of Officers

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - The International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC) today announced its officers for 2017 at its 46th Annual Conference. The officers are Maurice Nessim of WesternGeco, Chairman; Magne Reiersgard of PGS, Vice-Chairman; Roger Keyte, Past-Chairman; Carlos De La Garza of CGG, Treasurer; and Tana Pool of TGS, Secretary. Officers serve a one-year term from February 2017 to February 2018.

The elected officers join the directors already serving on the IAGC's Board: James Bogardus (Geokinetics), Peter Seidel (TGS), Katja Akentieva (TGS); Marianne Lefdal (CGG), Don Pham (CGG), Richard Price (Polarcus), Shawn Rice (ION), Craig Walker (Geokinetics) and Huasheng Zheng (BGP International).

"As the IAGC sharpens its focus on new frontiers and mapping a sustainable future for the geophysical industry, we welcome our officers and look forward to working closely with them," said Nikki Martin, President of IAGC. "Our officers will play a key role as the IAGC continues executing our mission of ensuring a viable geophysical industry now and in the years the come. We are very grateful for their support, as well as the ongoing support from all of the directors."

Representing more than 115 member companies worldwide from all segments of the geophysical industry, the IAGC is the only trade organization solely dedicated to representing the industry. It is the leader in geophysical technical and operations expertise and for 46 years, the IAGC has worked to optimize the business and regulatory climate and enhance public understanding to support a strong, viable geophysical industry essential to discovering and delivering the world's energy resources.

About IAGC

