Iain Scarr Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ML)(FRANKFURT:A3N2)(OTCQB:MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Iain Scarr has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Since mid-2016, as Vice President of Development and Exploration, Mr. Scarr has overseen all aspects of development at Pastos Grandes and has helped spearhead recent acquisitions. Based in Salta, Argentina, he brings a much needed presence in dealing with local government and non-government agencies.

Since 1979, Mr. Scarr has worked primarily in the exploration and commercial development of industrial minerals. During his career with Rio Tinto, he was responsible for multiple discoveries in North America, South America and Africa. He worked on the commercial justification for the Jadar lithium-borate resource in Serbia. Mr. Scarr graduated with a BSc in geology from California State University and earned an MBA from the University of Southern California.

Following his 29 years with Rio Tinto, Mr. Scarr incorporated IMEx Consultants and, with a group of partners, formed IMEx Minerals Inc. He then joined Lithium One Inc., where he was responsible for bringing the Sal de Vida lithium brine project in Argentina through feasibility with Galaxy Resources and, more recently, the Rincon project with Enirgi.

Graham Harris, Chairman, comments, "After working with Iain over the past year, we can unequivocally state that we have the right person leading our exploration and development efforts in Argentina."

Iain Scarr comments, "Due to our early successes at Pastos Grandes and our recent acquisitions, I'm looking forward to building a bigger team here to keep our fast-track development on schedule, and increasing the scope of our activities in Argentina."

Project Update

Pastos Grandes (option to acquire 100%)

The Pastos Grandes property is comprised of 6,361 hectares located in the Los Andes Department, in the Central portion of the Puna Block of Salta Province, Argentina. Millennial recently completed a phase 1 exploration program which extended the known lithium bearing brines to the depth of over 400 metres. Positive results (see news release of January 25th) have led the Company to proceed with a phase 2 drill program of definition drilling and accompanying engineering aimed at producing a NI 43-101 compliant resource and a preliminary economic assessment by the 3rd quarter of 2017.

Cauchari East (option to acquire 100%)

Millennial's Cauchari East property is comprised of 2,990 hectares on the eastern side of the Cauchari-Olaroz Salar, adjacent to Orocobre's producing Salar de Olaroz Project and Lithium Americas Corp.'s advanced stage Cauchari-Olaroz Project in Jujuy Province, Argentina. Extensive geophysical studies and subsequent drilling are scheduled to commence as soon as permitting is received.

Cruz Project (option to acquire 100%)

Millennial's Cruz Project is comprised of 2,500 hectares at the north end of the Pocitos salar basin in Salta Province, Argentina. The only known exploration near the Cruz property was a shallow 12-hole program by an Argentine government agency, Direccion General de Fabricaciones Militares in the 1970s. A hole near the southeast edge of the Cruz property boundary averaged 417 parts per million (These results are considered historical and cannot be confirmed under National Instrument 43-101 standards). The property is under option to Southern Lithium Corp., who have recently completed a geophysical exploration program of transient electromagnetics in anticipation of drilling at the end of the 1st quarter of 2017.

Pocitos West (option to acquire 100%)

Millennial's Pocitos West property is comprised of 15,857 hectares on western side of the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province, Argentina. Pocitos West is adjacent to and west of ground recently acquired by Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and to the north of Lithium S Corp. The Pocitos Salar is strategically located in close proximately to known lithium resources including the Rincon Project, 32 kilometres (km) to the north, and the Sal De Vida Project, 90km to the south.

The four properties combined bring Millennial's total land position to over 25,000 hectares in Argentina's portion of the lithium triangle.

This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., COO of the Company and a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

Graham Harris, Chairman, Director

