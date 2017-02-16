iAmMoshow "The Cat Rapper" and Apollo Peak founder and President Brandon Zavala Team Up For "Cat Wine" -- A Cats and Wine Themed Music Video Filmed in Colorado

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - iAmMoshow "The Cat Rapper" (AKA Dwayne Molock) of Portland, Oregon and Brandon Zavala, founder and president of Apollo Peak of Denver, Colorado, are pleased to announce a cats and wine inspired music video that captures the true essence of how to party with your cat.

iAmMoshow (Moshow) is a rap artist known for his creative music videos and lyrics that include his 4 cats Sushi, Ravioli, MegaMam and Tali. He regularly posts original content on his YouTube channel iAmMoshow (https://www.youtube.com/user/MSHOMUSIC) and is an active social media talent on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. As a huge fan of cats and an innovative rap artist, Moshow has made a name for himself not only in Portland, but across the globe.

Apollo Peak is a company out of Denver, Colorado that invented Cat Wine, an all-natural beverage for cats, brewed with catnip and beets. The founder, Brandon Zavala, is a big fan of Moshow's music and wanted to collaborate on a music video that represents a cat's view of drinking a glass of wine and enjoying life in the mountains of Colorado. Brandon's cat Apollo makes several appearances in the video, hanging with two types of "cat ladies" and showing off his extravagant feline lifestyle in and around Denver.

Brandon approached Moshow in December 2016 after realizing that both had similar interests -- to make the cat owner lifestyle much more unique and recognized. After several discussions, they agreed to collaborate on a video with lyrics developed by Moshow, and visuals produced and directed by Brandon. The video features scenes in and around Denver, Colorado -- the home of Apollo Peak. Visuals were provided by Hermsen Visuals of Aurora, Colorado.

