iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility for OTCQB-Quoted Common Shares and Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company"), ( CSE : IAN) ( OTCQB : ITHUF), a provider of capital investment and management services to licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its common shares listed on the OTCQB. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

The Company's common shares are quoted for trading on the OTCQB, a U.S. interdealer quotation system, under the symbol "ITHUF". iAnthus' common shares principally trade and are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "IAN".

iAnthus is also pleased to announce that it is pursuing electronic eligibility (DWAC/FAST) which allows DTC participants to deposit stock into a brokerage account electronically. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of shares and cash, and thus generally accelerates the settlement process for investors.

In addition, the Company announces that as of March 31, 2017, it has granted incentive stock options, exercisable at CAD $3.10, to purchase up to an aggregate of 835,000 common shares, to consultants and employees of the Company. The total grant includes 200,000 stock options granted to The Green Solution, LLC ("TGS") in relation to the advisory agreement entered into with the Company as announced on February 6, 2017, to provide operational expertise and advice in support of the Company's investments around the U.S. TGS, through its affiliate TGS National Franchise, LLC ("TGS National Franchise") will also facilitate introductions to franchisee operators in multiple states across the U.S., presenting the Company with significant opportunities for additional financing and equity-based investment partnerships with TGS National's franchisee operators.

All stock options are exercisable for a period of 10 years, subject to any earlier termination in accordance with their terms. The 835,000 options have the following vesting periods:

565,000 options vest at a rate of 12.5% on June 30, 2017, and 12.5% quarterly thereafter; and

270,000 options vest at a rate of 25% on June 30, 2017, and 25% quarterly thereafter.

The aforementioned stock options are subject to applicable regulatory filings.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., through its 100% owned subsidiary, iAnthus Capital Management, LLC, delivers a comprehensive solution for financing and managing licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.iAnthuscapital.com.

