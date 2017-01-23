iAnthus Capital Holdings to Present at Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Investor Day on January 26th

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), ( CSE : IAN), a provider of capital investment and management services to licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States, today announced that Hadley Ford, CEO, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Investor Day Conference on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The conference is being held at The Fairmont Waterfront Hotel in Vancouver, BC.

Mr. Ford will be presenting at 4:25pm PT and meeting with investors throughout the day as well. A copy of Mr. Ford's presentation will be available at www.ianthuscapital.com.

The Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Investor Day is bringing together leading cannabis companies with institutional investors, funds, hedge funds, retail investors, high net worth investors and many industry experts to address the issues and opportunities in this brand new burgeoning industry. For more information go to: http://www.canaccordgenuity.com/en/cm/News-Events/Events/.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., through its 100% owned subsidiary, iAnthus Capital Management, LLC, delivers a comprehensive solution for financing licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders across the U.S. regulated cannabis market. For more information, visit www.iAnthuscapital.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES