Ibalizumab Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data to be Presented at IDWeek 2017 in San Diego

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) today announced that the abstract entitled "48-Week Safety and Efficacy On-Treatment Analysis of Ibalizumab in Patients with Multi-Drug Resistant HIV-1" will be featured in an oral presentation at the IDWeek Conference to be held in San Diego, CA, from October 4 to 8, 2017. Dr. Brinda Emu, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT will be presenting detailed data related to the long-term efficacy and safety of ibalizumab, an investigational drug. The presentation will be held during the afternoon session on October 6, 2017, entitled Modern ART.

About ibalizumab

Ibalizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of MDR HIV-1 infection. Unlike other antiretroviral agents, ibalizumab binds primarily to the second extracellular domain of the CD4+ T cell receptor, away from major histocompatibility complex II molecule binding sites. It potentially prevents HIV from infecting CD4+ immune cells while preserving normal immunological function.

Ibalizumab is active against HIV-1 resistant to all approved antiretroviral agents.

Ibalizumab is currently under Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") following the acceptance of the Biologics Licence Application on June 30, 2017.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and an improved quality of life among HIV patients. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "would", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate" or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the approval of ibalizumab as a treatment for HIV patients.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Theratechnologies' control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These assumptions include but are not limited to, the following: the FDA will approve ibalizumab, patients and physicians will accept ibalizumab as a treatment for HIV-infected patients, if approved, and the Company will have set-up on time the necessary infrastructure to launch ibalizumab as a drug, if approved. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the FDA does not approve ibalizumab for commercialization and that the Company is unable to set-up its infrastructure on time to successfully launch ibalizumab, if approved by the FDA.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated February 7, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.