IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Fiscal Q2 2017 Results

FRANKLIN, INDIANA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces its financial results for fiscal second quarter of 2017. The Company reported higher sales and revenue, an improved gross margin, and a significant narrowing of its operating loss in the quarter ended December 31, 2016, all as compared to the prior-year period.

In a separate announcement (see this), the Company released the details of a $2.6 million production contract from Lockheed Martin. The contract represents a 16% increase over IBC's previous contract with Lockheed Martin in the number of Beralcast® beryllium-aluminum alloy components IBC will make for use in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

The Company's fiscal second quarter 2017 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available for review at www.sedar.com. Below are some highlights of the results.

Fiscal Q2 2017 Highlights

(All financial amounts in US$)

Revenue for the quarter was $3.57 million, a 7.4 percent increase over revenue of $3.32 million in the comparable prior-year period.

The Company recorded a loss for the quarter of $838,000, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share. That compares to a loss of $1.77 million, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period.

The Engineered Materials division enjoyed a strong quarter, with sales rising to $948,000, an 18.5% increase over sales of $800,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Quarterly sales also rose in the Copper Alloys division to $2.62 million, as compared to $2.54 million in the prior year period.

IBC's consolidated gross margin in the quarter improved to 8 percent, as compared to consolidated gross margin loss of -24% in the prior-year period.

IBC was awarded a new contract from Lockheed Martin to produce a crucial advanced beryllium-aluminum Beralcast ® alloy component for the F-35 Lightning II EOTS system. The new contract represents a 16% increase over the number of EOTS components that IBC is to manufacture for Lockheed Martin in the previous contract, which combined orders for both LRIPs 9 and 10. The total value of the new contract is approximately $2.6 million.

The Company's Engineered Materials division is seeing stronger-than-expected demand in calendar year 2017 for its Beralcast ® beryllium-aluminum alloy products used in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Work is continuing under the Company's joint development agreement with BAE Systems for the production of prototype Beralcast ® components. The Company also is pursuing significant sales opportunities with two other major aerospace companies.

IBC expects near-term sales in its Copper Alloys division to gradually improve as business activity strengthens in copper alloy dependent industries, such as oil and gas.

"I was pleased to see higher sales and revenue numbers in the quarter as we continue to steadily progress toward our goal of achieving cash-flow positive operations in 2017," said Major General Duncan Heinz (USMC, Ret.), IBC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Trends across both business segments are increasingly positive. Demand continues to grow for our innovative Beralcast® products made by our Engineered Materials division, as evidenced by the double-digit increase in parts called for in the new Lockheed Martin contract, as well as in the sharply higher orders we are receiving from the semiconductor manufacturing industry. In our Copper Alloys division, our plastic mold tooling business is showing consistent growth, and we are pleased to see an uptick in orders from the oil and gas industry."

The General added: "We also are pleased to be approaching the final stages of completing our capital improvements program, which is designed to help us improve yields, boost capacities, lower costs, and open up new sales opportunities."

